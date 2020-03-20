MDOC adjusts reporting for community supervision

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections adjusted its response to coronavirus (COVID-19) to prevent potential exposure.

Individuals on community supervision should now contact their supervising agent via email or telephone for reporting instructions.

Community supervision includes individuals on probation, parole, house arrest, earned release supervision, conditional medical release, and Interstate Compact.

Agents are conducting business through office windows, e-mail or phone and technology portals, such as Skype and FaceTime.

Individuals newly sentenced or released from prison should call their local office for reporting information. Signs are posted on office doors with instructions regarding reporting.

Anyone who fails to contact his or her supervising agent will be considered in violation of reporting. Contact must be made on or before the scheduled report day.

“The goal is to limit face-to-face contact, through social distancing, yet still maintain the integrity of supervision,” said Deputy Commissioner Christy Gutherz, who manages the division that includes probation and parole in Mississippi.

In addition to changes in reporting, travel permits are restricted.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the MDOC prison system.

The department is reinforcing common health practices, based on preventive measures recommended by the Mississippi Department of Health in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The MDOC will provide updates as they become available.

Mississippi Dept. of Corrections