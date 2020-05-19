MDOC: Chronically ill inmate dies in hospital

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections said a Central Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate, who has been hospitalized since February 27, has died in a Vicksburg hospital.

Huey Evans, 69, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Merit Health River Region. An autopsy will determine his official cause and the manner of death. MDOC said Evans was critically ill and no foul play is suspected in his death.

Evans was convicted in Newton County of four counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences and two consecutive 20-year terms on December 7, 2005. The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentences in 2007.