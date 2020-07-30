MDOC commissioner appoints new leaders at two state prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced on Thursday the appointment of two new state prison officials.

Timothy J. Morris has been appointed superintendent at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Andrew Mills will lead as the interim superintendent at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) in Leakesville.

“The MDOC is committed more than ever to building upon our successes and working to achieve a safer MDOC for all stakeholders,” Commissioner Cain. “Mr. Morris and Mr. Mills share more than half a century of corrections experience. Their records show they know how to run a prison. Both have worked their way to the top after starting as correctional officers.”

LATEST STORIES: