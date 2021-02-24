MDOC Commissioner asks Rankin District Attorney to investigate CMCF

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Burl Cain announced an internal investigation began into an inmate death this weekend at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF). The findings will be turned over to Rankin County District Attorney John Bramlett.

Friday night, CMCF prisoner 39-year-old Ronald Frederick Apgar died suddenly of causes to be determined by an autopsy.

“We have banned an employee in question at the front gate of CMCF and started an internal investigation into our response time. I personally want an independent third-party investigation into what happened and will turn our findings, documents, video, everything, over to the Rankin County District Attorney,” said Cain.

The commissioner said additional details will be shared when investigators with MDOC’s Investigative Division and those for D.A. Bramlett finish their work.