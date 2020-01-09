MDOC contracts with private prison to house Parchman inmates

FILE – In this July 21, 2010, photograph, employees leave the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is moving inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to the nearby Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility after the recent violence in the prison system.

MDOC confirmed its decision after a report on Wednesday.

The department has contracted with CoreCivic Inc. to house up to 375 maximum security inmates initially for 90 days.

“The Tutwiler facility was chosen because it is the only location that can immediately take on this population,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “The facility is already operational and sufficiently staffed to manage close custody inmates. The department acted swiftly because of the violence at MSP and a lack of manpower to restore and maintain order. We also cannot staff any other facility.”

Unit 29, where the inmates were initially housed, has a failing infrastructure. Cleaning continues there from the recent acts of vandalism.

MDOC has been using Unit 32, a maximum security unit, as a temporary housing location to separate rival security threat groups, or rival gang members, from further acts of violence. MDOC said Unit 32 is structurally sound and not condemned.

According to MDOC, the inmates’ needs have been met. They have received food, bottled water, and necessary medical attention. Additionally, the Tutwiler facility was inspected Wednesday by the State Department of Health and approved.

“All of the cells passed a sanitation inspection which includes running water, hot and cold temperature availability, and proper lighting,” said Mississippi State Department of Health Environmentalist Rayford Horton. “We also inspected the water quality and kitchen facilities. I am pleased with what I found out there.”

Details of inmates’ movement are usually confidential for security reasons. MDOC said it plans to call family members for notification once movement is completed.

The initial plan is to house up to 375 inmates at Tutwiler, which is less than 10 minutes from Parchman, at a cost of more than $2 million. The contract with the Tennessee-based company may be extended for two more 90-day terms.

Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County, a vacant prison, can house the type of inmates in question, but the MDOC does not have the staff to operate it.

“While the department has challenges, keeping staff and the inmates safe is always our priority,” Commissioner Hall said. “We do not want to see any more loss of life.”