HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - The finishing touches are being put on the restoration of the old Hattiesburg High School building.

Depends on the community’s mind set whether these old landmarks are saved after they’ve fallen out of use, building with interesting architecture, buildings that are a part of the character of the town, or if they are leveled and replaced with parking lots or some modern building that looks as out of place as losing a tooth feels to your tongue.