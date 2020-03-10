MDOC identifies 80-year-old inmate who died at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections identified the 80-year-old inmate who died at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Monday.

The inmate has been identified as David W. Parvin. He was convicted of murder/homicide in Monroe County, with one conviction overturned on appeal before the Mississippi State Supreme Court.

According to MDOC, Parvin was tried, found guilty again, and sentenced to life on March 10, 2014. The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction and sentence.

Foul play is not suspected in Parvin’s death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how he died.