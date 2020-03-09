MDOC identifies inmate who died at Oxford hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections identified the 77-year-old state inmate who died on Saturday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Willie C. Booker was serving life at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for homicide/murder in Calhoun County. According to MDOC, Booker had been in prison for more than 23 years. He was sentenced on January 24, 1997.

Foul play is not suspected in Booker’s death. An autopsy will be conducted to find out his cause of death.