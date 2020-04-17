Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

MDOC investigates escape at Parchman

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the escape of an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Inmate Jonathan Matthew Moberg, who is serving life for capital murder, is back in prison with a citizen’s help.

According to MDOC, the citizen spotted Moberg, 25, walking the streets in Rome, which is near Parchman, early this morning, and called authorities. A Sunflower County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, handcuffed Moberg, and took him to the Drew Police Department.

MDOC officers arrived at the Police Department and took Moberg back to prison.

“We are still interviewing staff, and all the missing links are being investigated,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said.

Moberg, MDOC #219173, was sentenced on Oct. 3, 2018, in Greene County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories