MDOC investigates escape at Parchman

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the escape of an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Inmate Jonathan Matthew Moberg, who is serving life for capital murder, is back in prison with a citizen’s help.

According to MDOC, the citizen spotted Moberg, 25, walking the streets in Rome, which is near Parchman, early this morning, and called authorities. A Sunflower County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, handcuffed Moberg, and took him to the Drew Police Department.

MDOC officers arrived at the Police Department and took Moberg back to prison.

“We are still interviewing staff, and all the missing links are being investigated,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said.

Moberg, MDOC #219173, was sentenced on Oct. 3, 2018, in Greene County.