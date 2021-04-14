MDOC names new head of Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Commissioner Burl Cain announced the appointment of Marc McClure as the new Superintendent of Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Pearl.

“Marc McClure has devoted his life to law enforcement, investigations, incarceration and rehabilitation,” said Cain. “He is versed in every aspect of prison administration as well as the psychology of inmates, but most importantly he brings a compassion for prisoners and wants them to have opportunities for a better life.”

“I am honored and blessed to have been promoted by Commissioner Cain and my fellow directors at MDOC. I pledge all my efforts to support the Governor’s and Commissioner’s visions of making Mississippi prisons not just the safest but the most progressive in terms of real-life rehabilitation that works. Safety at CMCF will translate to safety in the whole state,” said McClure.

He replaces Ronald King, who becomes Director of Private and Regional Facilities within the Division of Institutions.