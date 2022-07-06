JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is upping the salaries for correctional officers and managers.

Along with pay raises there will also be more benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance along with a retirement plan.

Commissioner Burl Cain hopes this will help the department hire more people since they have been experiencing staffing shortages.

“We’re really launching a big campaign to hire as many people as many people as we can. Probably about 5 or 600. We need the staff to have a safe prison environment, but we’re really launching ourselves into a position of re-entry where we’re going to be training inmates skills and trades and so to do that, we need more staff for that,” said Commissioner Cain.

There are several positions open requiring different education and experience levels.