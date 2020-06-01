Breaking News
MDOC: Parchman inmate dies at Greenville hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, an inmate housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has died after being hospitalized frequently in the last several months. 

Harold Ramsey, 62, died Monday at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, where he was transferred from the prison hospital. 

MDOC officials said Ramsey was suffering from a chronic illness. An autopsy, however, will determine the official cause and the manner of death. 

Ramsey was serving a total of 12 years for three convictions: aggravated assault and nonresidential burglary, both in Alcorn County, and two counts of grand larceny in Prentiss County.

