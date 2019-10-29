MDOC receives $1 million to expand re-entry services in south Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections has been awarded a $1 million federal grant. The money will be used to expand re-entry and aftercare services to the southern part of the state.

The Second Chance Act Improving Re-entry for Adults with Co-occurring Substance Abuse and Mental Illness will assist 175 people leaving prison and returning to Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Stone Counties for three years.

The re-entry project begins while the individuals are incarcerated and then follows them after release. Under the latest grant, within 30 days before release, the MDOC and the Community Mental Health Center will develop integrated case and treatment plans for the services in the four southern counties.