MDOC recruiting blitz happening Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) will be recruiting this weekend. MDOC will have recruiting buses at the following locations on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm:

Pearl Walmart 5520 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208 Between SAMS/Bass Pro Shop 100 Pro Dr. Pearl Ms. 39208 Turtle Creek Mall Turtle Creek Dr. Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Hattiesburg Target 6143 U S Highway 98, St 80, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Golden Corral 6082 Us Highway 98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Cloverleaf Mall 5912 US 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Due to weather conditions, the Mississippi State Penitently will not be recruiting on Saturday. MDOC said for anyone was is not able to come out to apply by clicking here.