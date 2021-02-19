MDOC recruiting blitz happening Saturday

News
Posted: / Updated:
mdoc-logo_39128

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) will be recruiting this weekend. MDOC will have recruiting buses at the following locations on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm:

Pearl Walmart5520 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208
Between SAMS/Bass Pro Shop100 Pro Dr. Pearl Ms. 39208
Turtle Creek MallTurtle Creek Dr. Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Hattiesburg Target6143 U S Highway 98, St 80, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Golden Corral6082 Us Highway 98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Cloverleaf Mall5912 US 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Due to weather conditions, the Mississippi State Penitently will not be recruiting on Saturday. MDOC said for anyone was is not able to come out to apply by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories