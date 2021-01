MDOC releases updated COVID-19 numbers

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - The Delta is flat. You can see a long ways off. On wet, cold, winter days, you can see gloom for miles and miles. Gloom and fog.

The most fun you can have on a Delta winter day like this is go inside, if you can. If you can’t, just endure it and make the most of it. That enduring, trying to put a silver lining on edgeless clouds, perhaps led to some of what the Delta is known for.