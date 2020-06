MDOC reports 83 COVID-19 cases in inmates and employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Corrections released the number of inmate and staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

MDOC is reporting a total of 83 cases in inmates and employees. 51 inmates and 32 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the numbers posted June 19.

15 inmates contracted the virus at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, two at Parchman and nine at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The latest full report is as follows:

COVID-19 Confirmed Inmate Cases at the Mississippi Department of Corrections

STATE INSTITUTIONS

Mississippi State Penitentiary, Parchman 2

Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Pearl 15

South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leakesville 0

PRIVATE PRISONS

East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Meridian 9

Marshall County Correctional Facility, Holly Springs 0

Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, Woodville 0



REGIONAL FACILITIES

Alcorn County Correctional Facility 0

Bolivar County Correctional Facility 0

Carroll-Montgomery County Correctional Facility 2

Chickasaw County Correctional Facility 0

George County Correctional Facility 0

Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility 0

Issaquena County Correctional Facility 0

Jefferson-Franklin County Correctional Facility 0

Kemper-Neshoba County Correctional Facility 0

Leake County Correctional Facility 0

Marion-Walthall County Correctional Facility 14

Stone County Correctional Facility 0

Washington County Correctional Facility 0

Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility 7

Yazoo County Correctional Facility 0

OTHER FACILITY

Delta Correctional Facility 2

Total: 51

 Notes: The inmates at Delta had been housed at Carroll-Montgomery.

For more information about COVID-19 in the MDOC, visit their web page

