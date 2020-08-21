Severe Weather Information

MDOC reports two inmates died at separate hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced two inmates, from different regions, died in the hospital.

Carl Magee, 63, was pronounced dead Friday morning at the Greene County Hospital in Leakesville. Malachi Lewis, 77, died Thursday night at the Mississippi State Penitentiary hospital, where he had been since late July. 

  • Carl Magee
  • Malachi Lewis

According to MDOC, foul play is not suspected in the prisoners’ deaths. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy in each case. 

Magee was serving a 10-year sentence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution for possession of a controlled substance with intent in Hancock County. He was sentenced June 10, 2013. 

Lewis was serving life for murder in Attala County. He was sentenced March 17, 1983.

