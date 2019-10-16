MDOC says prisoner was not released by mistake

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Earlier this month, claims were made that Joshua Murray was released from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility by mistake.
Wednesday, Corrections Commissioner Pelecia Hall says those claims were based on false information. According to Hall, Murray had done his time, was given parole and there was no objection to his release.
Murray was serving five years for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in Lowndes County. He was released after serving 123 days. Public officials in that county were faxed a copy of the release notification.