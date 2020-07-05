JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for Arthur Lestrick.
Arthur Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28, a work camp. He is believed to be on foot.
Lestrick, is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.
Lestrick is a black male with brown eyes and black hair weighing 140 pounds at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Anyone with information about Lestrick’s whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or 601-573-5720.
LATEST STORIES:
- 226 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
- MDOC searches for Parchman escapee
- Sports Zone Feature: Malik Dear
- Alabama man and woman charged after Pearl police chase