MDOC searching for escapee Benny Blansett

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

According to officials, 59-year-old Benny Ray Blansett was discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman just after 3:00 on Friday morning.

Blansett was last seen wearing a white shirt, with the words “MDOC Convict” on back and black and white striped pants. He is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 169 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Blansett is serving time for uttering forgery, aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary, escape in Marion County and escape in Sunflower County.

If you know where Blansett is, call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement office.