MDOC searching for missing inmate who escaped after three-day pass

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a state inmate who never returned after a three-day pass.

MDOC officials are searching for 38-year-old Kendrick T. Hosey, who is serving a 16-year sentence at the Delta Correctional Facility in Leflore County.

Hosey, MDOC inmate #M7513, received 12 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent and four years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after being sentenced in June 2018.

Hosey has the alias KT, has several tattoos, including the words “Go Getta,” a five-point star with a chain, and a picture of the state, on several parts of his body, including his neck, face, chest, and arms.

If you see Hosey, call MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or call your nearest law enforcement agency.