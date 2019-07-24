MDOC searching for missing inmate

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate after he was reported missing in Perry County, Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Corey Alred.

According to MDOC, Alred reportedly fled during work duty Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen on Mississippi Highway 42 west of Richton.

Alred is serving nine years for burglary larceny, embezzlement and residential burglary.

Those with information on Alred are asked to contact MDOC or Crimestoppers.