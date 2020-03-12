MDOC suspends inmate transfers due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections suspended the transfers of inmates from all county jails to MDOC custody until further notice.

The action is in addition to the temporary suspension of visitation at all facilities with MDOC inmates. According to MDOC, it’s working to establish sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will be limited transfer of inmates between MDOC facilities unless absolutely necessary.

“We are monitoring new developments and plans will be updated accordingly,” said Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallet. “Steps are being taken to protect staff, inmates, and the public from potential exposure to the coronavirus.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the MDOC prison system.