MDOC: Three state inmates die in hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three state inmates at three facilities have died in the hospital, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Foul play is not suspected in any of the deaths.

In each case, the cause and the manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Melvin Earl Thomas, 66, at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, died Friday night at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years for armed robbery after pleading guilty to holding up a store in Perry County on Aug. 20, 2007.

J. C. Ormand, 91, MDOC at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, died Saturday morning at the prison hospital. He had been serving a life sentence for raping a child in 1988 in Lauderdale County.

Carl Shane Cox, 48, at the George County Regional Correctional Facility, also died Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the George County Hospital in Lucedale. Cox was sentenced to serve three years for false pretense in Harrison County.

LATEST STORIES: