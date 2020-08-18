MDOC to hire more probation and parole and correctional officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said the department will hire probation and parole agents and correctional officers.

“If you want a job, we have one for you,” Commissioner Burl Cain said. “These are good, stable jobs that will enable you to provide for yourself and your families, and these are exciting jobs where you can help us ensure the safety of our state. These are jobs for the future.”

Applicants for the probation/parole agent positions must apply through the Mississippi State Personnel Board, which will forward the lists to the department to conduct interviews simultaneously across the state. Interviews could begin as soon as three weeks from the advertisements going out this week, with qualified applicants being hired as soon as the following weekday.

Starting pay for a probation/parole agent is $37,185 and for a probation/parole agent trainee is $31,567.82. The starting pay for a correctional officer trainee is $27,149.

Interviews will be held simultaneously at different locations to provide flexibility so potential applicants won’t have to travel far from their homes. All interviews for probation and parole agents must be scheduled.

To make it easier for applicants, the MDOC will conduct interviews at these six locations:

Leflore County Probation/Parole – Greenwood

Lee County Probation/Parole Office – Tupelo

Hinds County Probation/Parole Office – Jackson

Forrest County Probation/Parole Office – Hattiesburg

Jackson County Probation/Parole Office – Pascagoula

Lauderdale County Probation/Parole Office – Meridian

Walk-in candidates for correctional officer positions are still welcome at the three state prisons – Mississippi State Penitentiary, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and South Mississippi Correctional Institution – from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Following social distancing guidelines from the CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health, the department asks that all potential candidates wear a mask during the interviews.

All applicants, whether for a parole/probation agent or correctional officer, must have a high school diploma or equivalent. For additional information about qualifications and other questions, contact the MDOC Job Line at 1-866-783-9359.

