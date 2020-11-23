MDOC to hold job fair on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is set to hold a job fair Tuesday, November 24.

The job fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Bolivar County Probation/Parole Office located at 401 Chrisman Avenue Suite A in Cleveland, Mississippi.

