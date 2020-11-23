MDOC to hold job fair on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Monday, Treasurer David McRae announced a $1,000 Black Friday Giveaway to encourage Mississippians to begin saving for college. College Savings Mississippi, a division of the State Treasury, will be giving one lucky family a $1,000 scholarship when they open a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account between Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30).

"With Black Friday as the traditional kick-off to holiday shopping, we're hoping to remind Mississippians that the gift of a college degree is a gift that will keep on giving," said McRae. "Whether you're a parent, grandparent, aunt, or uncle, consider making a contribution to a loved one's college savings plan this gift-giving season."