MDOC to host job fair at Pearl Public Library

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ is offering a job fair for those interested in a career in criminal justice.

“By exclusively offering such an event, we can have both a job fair and interview/screening at the same time and at the same venue, speeding the overall process of hiring correctional officers. Plus, we can give more individual attention to each applicant, perhaps determining other areas where their skill-set can be best utilized at the MDOC,” said Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall.

Those attending the job fair could also be hired as soon as Nov. 1 and begin the four-week basic training academy. They also can learn about other positions and the career ladders available at the MDOC.

The starting salary for a correctional officer trainee is $25,650.41. An applicant with a degree in criminal justice or other related fields can make over $30,000 after the first year of employment.

Applicants must be 21 years of age and have proof of a high school diploma or GED, Social Security card, and valid driver’s license. They should wear appropriate athletic clothing and tennis shoes for a physical agility test.

The event will be held Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Pearl Public Library.