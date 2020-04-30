MDOC to individuals on supervision: No contact reporting to continue in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections will continue telephone reporting in May for individuals on probation, parole, house arrest, or any other form of community supervision.

According to MDOC, reports will be handled as they were in April. Individuals on supervision should call between Friday, May 1, and Friday, May 15, 2020. The person answering the call may not be the assigned agent. Office hours will be from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Individuals can email their agents or use technology portals, such as Skype and FaceTime, to communicate.

Community supervision also includes earned release supervision (ERS), conditional medical release (CMR), and interstate compact.