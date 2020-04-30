Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

MDOC to individuals on supervision: No contact reporting to continue in May

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections will continue telephone reporting in May for individuals on probation, parole, house arrest, or any other form of community supervision. 

According to MDOC, reports will be handled as they were in April. Individuals on supervision should call between Friday, May 1, and Friday, May 15, 2020. The person answering the call may not be the assigned agent. Office hours will be from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Individuals can email their agents or use technology portals, such as Skype and FaceTime, to communicate. 

Community supervision also includes earned release supervision (ERS), conditional medical release (CMR), and interstate compact.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories