MDOC: Two Mississippi inmates die in separate Jackson hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates from different prisons have died this past week in separate Jackson hospitals, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Charles Bates, 66, died Friday, October 16 at Merit Health Central. Thaddeus Antwon Scales, 44, died Thursday, October 15 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Bates was serving a total of 27 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County for child pornography and sale of a controlled substance with an enhanced penalty in Marion County. He was sentenced Aug. 4, 2008, for the pornography crime and March 4, 2010, for the drug charge.

Scales was serving 10 years at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) in Greene County for second-degree murder. He was sentenced May 13, 2019, in Marshall County.

MDOC said the cause and the manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

