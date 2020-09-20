MDOT: 18-wheeler involved in crash on I-20 Eastbound

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is currently working a crash involving an 18-Wheeler on I-20 eastbound at Washington Street.

Due to the damages, Interstate-20 in both directions at the Mississippi River Bridge will be closed for approximately 3-5 hrs.

There is no information on the cause of the crash or the condition of those involved.

This is a developing story.

Courtesy of Mississippi Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Mississippi Highway Patrol

LATEST STORIES: