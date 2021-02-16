MDOT advises drivers to stay off roads due to ice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced drivers should stay off the roads in District 7 and northern District 6 counties until further notice due to ice on roadways.

According to MDOT, a majority of roadways throughout the districts are considered passable, but dangerous for the traveling public.

The bridge over the Pearl River on State Route 44 in Marion County has been closed, along with the Natchez flyover bridge in Adams County.

Some MDOT crews from D6 are assisting D7 crews as they continue monitoring and treating some of the roadways and bridges. However, the effectiveness of those treatment measures decrease exponentially as the temperatures remain below freezing.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roadway until conditions improve.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.