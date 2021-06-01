MDOT advises neighbors to prepare ahead of hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun and ends on November 30. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging neighbors, businesses and community organizations across south Mississippi to have a preparedness plan in place before a storm threatens the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“The time to get your plan in place is now, not when a storm threatens,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “MDOT offers different resources to help you get started, and we urge all Mississippians to take advantage of them.”

The 2021 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide features information to assist in developing a preparedness plan such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources are included.