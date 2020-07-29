Coronavirus Information



MDOT advises neighbors to use hurricane preparedness kits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges neighbors to get their hurricane evacuation kits ready before a hurricane threatens.

When putting an evacuation kit together, some recommended items include drinking water, cooking and pets, non-perishable food to last 14 days, chargers, blankets, towels, prescription medicine and important documents.

“You shouldn’t wait until an evacuation order is given to put together an evacuation kit,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “When a hurricane threatens, many times supplies are limited and hard to find. To ensure your family doesn’t go without, gather your emergency supplies in advance.”

To download the full hurricane evacuation kit checklist and for more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.

