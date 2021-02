SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 478 in Simpson County will be closed starting Tuesday, February 16.

Crews will be working on a road repair project on State Route 478 between State Route 43 to the end of state maintenance in Simpson County. The highway is expected to reopen on Tuesday, March 16.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Local traffic will still have access to State Route 478.