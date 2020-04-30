Breaking News
MDOT announces lane, ramp closures in Jackson on Thursday

Traffic alert graphic_1522961203729.jpg.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close lanes and ramps in Jackson this week for overhead sign replacements.

The closure is from Thursday, April 30, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The first phase will close the four right lanes of Interstate 55 northbound between Interstate 20 and Pearl Street between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. 

The second phase will close one left lane on I-55 northbound between I-20 and Pearl Street between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.  

The I-20 eastbound ramp to I-55 north (Exit 46) as well as the two left lanes leading up to the exit will be closed during both phases from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

There will also be a brief closure of the I-20 westbound ramp to I-55 north, U.S. Highway 49 northbound ramp to I-55 north, and U.S. 49 southbound ramp to I-55 north to allow maintenance crews to transition to the second phase.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

