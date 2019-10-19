MDOT breaks down what’s being done on I-20 bridge and important detour routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Renovation on an Interstate 20 bridge has begun closing off Ellis Ave. Eastbound between Ellis Ave. and Gallatin St.

12 News Alex Love spoke to the Mississippi Department of Transportation all day and joins us live right on I-20 East where work has begun.

It all started at 7:00 P.M. when the barricades were put up, now MDOT crews can get to work filling in cracks and other damage to this Lynch Creek bridge. This is creating a massive detour route you need to know about.

Starting Friday night through next Thursday morning at 6:00 A.M. This is what motorists will see by Ellis Ave.

“We didn’t have any accidents, so that’s always a plus,” Project Engineer Trent Holbrook said. “The public was pretty well informed this was going to happen. A lot of people hopefully have taken alternate routes.”

If you must travel on I-20 East through this area tractor-trailers are urged to take I-220 North then go down I-55 south. While local traffic gets off Ellis Ave. and go East on Highway 80.

“If everybody ends up just taking the Highway 80 detour than it will take just as long if not longer,” MDOT PIO Michael Flood said. “If everybody starts doing that. Highway 80 was not designed to carry 18-wheelers and commercial vehicles.”

Though I-20 East motorists are in for a hectic five days MDOT stresses this construction on the bridge was needed to save it for another 40 to 50 years of usage.

“The bridge deck needed to be replaced,” Holbrook explained. “We’re currently going to be hydro denning off the top surface and replacing it back.”

Then once the Eastbound lanes of the bridge are re-done, MDOT will then turn their attention to the westbound lanes starting Oct. 25th.

“Basically we’re using a high powered pressure washer and that’s going to pressure wash the actual deck off,” Holbrook continued. “Then once it gets off we’re just going to pour it back.”

MDOT also encourages motorists to stay alert when approaching detour spots as workers will be off to the side. The department already lost two staff members on the job this year.

Once again this eastbound interstate closure goes from Friday night all the way to Oct. 24th so please be ready to get off at Ellis Ave. to take Highway 80. While freight traffic is encouraged to take I-220 North.