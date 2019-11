The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the I-220 ramp to I-55 North, starting on Monday, November 18.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the I-220 ramp to I-55 North, starting on Monday, November 18.

The I-220 ramp will close at 10:00 p.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m., every night until Thursday, November 21.

Crews will remove the forms used to pour concrete. They will also paint the portion of the I-55 northbound bridge over the ramp.

Drivers are asked to be on alert for workers and road signs.