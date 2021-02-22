MDOT crews assess roads after winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ice and snow may have melted, but the cleanup is still happening on Mississippi roads.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they did not expect subfreezing temperatures for multiple days. They said the historic weather event taxed resources and pushed crews to put in more than 12 hours a day in dangerous conditions.

From fighting the ice to now assessing highways after the winter storm, MDOT officials said drivers should expect more potholes in some areas. The cleanup also includes removing debris, fallen trees and general maintenance work on highways and interstates.

Willie Simmons, the Central District Transportation commissioner, said he is grateful for the dedication of MDOT crews to keep Mississippians safe on the road. He also reminded drivers to be cautious.

“If it’s like it being past years, we will see some mudslides in different areas. As a result of that, you will see more highways closed temporarily, but each time we close a highway, we’re doing it for safety reasons,” he stated.

MDOT leaders said drivers need to move over and give workers space to complete the work that needs to be done. A report on the actual cost to get the highways and roads cleared, including the extensive manhours and materials used, should be ready in the coming days.