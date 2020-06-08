1  of  2
Breaking News
Flooding & strong winds continue today from Cristobal Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Bottled water_275349

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

MEMA_14858

MDOT crews clear sand and debris along U.S. Highway 90 in Harrison County

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews on Monday worked to clean up U.S. Highway 90 in Harrison County after Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Crews cleared the highway after the storm surge and strong winds brought water, sand and debris to the roadway. Highway 90 is back open to the public, but drivers are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling in this area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories