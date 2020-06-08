MDOT crews clear sand and debris along U.S. Highway 90 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews on Monday worked to clean up U.S. Highway 90 in Harrison County after Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Crews cleared the highway after the storm surge and strong winds brought water, sand and debris to the roadway. Highway 90 is back open to the public, but drivers are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling in this area.

