JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is nearing completion of repairs to the I-20 westbound bridge over Lynch Creek in Jackson.

Crews are currently placing joints and striping the travel lanes. Once striping and cleanup are complete, MDOT plans to open the I-20 W. for travel.

Drivers are advised to remain on alert for roadside workers and drive slowly when traveling through the work zone, detour routes and other closures related to the repairs on I-20.