MDOT crews reopen I-55 closures at Daniel Lake

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- After seeing a drop in water levels along Interstate 55 at the Daniel Lake interchange, MDOT crews have reopened the outside lanes of I-55 in addition to the frontage roads at the Daniel Lake interchange. Closure equipment will remain on shoulders until the flood threat is over.

Closures associated with the State Street closure between U.S. Highway 80 and Gallatin Street in Jackson include:

· I-20 westbound at Exit 45B (Ramp to State Street)

· I-20 eastbound at Exit 45 (Ramp to Gallatin/State Street will be left open for time being)

· I-55 northbound at Exit 92B (Ramp to State/Gallatin Street)

· US 80 westbound at Exit Ramp to State Street

· US 80 eastbound at Exit Ramp to State Street

· State Street southbound will be closed at Highway 80

The outside lanes of I-55 northbound and southbound (and the center lane if needed) are closed between McDowell Road and Daniel Lake along with the following closures:

· Daniel Lake Entrance Ramp to I-55 north

· I-55 south Daniel Lake Exit Ramp

· West Frontage Road (between McDowell Road and Daniel Lake)

· East Frontage Road (between Savanna Street and McDowell Road)

Other remaining road closures due to flooding include:

· Highway 27 from Bovina Cut-Off Road to Erve Road in Warren County

· U.S. Highway 80 at Mount Alban Road in Warren County

· State Route 427 at State Route 16 in Leake County

MDOT crews are closely monitoring these roads and should conditions allow, the closures will be removed.