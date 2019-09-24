MDOT employee charged with embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Attorney General’s office has charged an MDOT employee with converting gift cards for her own personal use.

Selena Standifer turned herself in to authorities in Brandon after she was indicted in Hinds County Friday. She was booked into the Hinds County jail.

According to investigators, Standifer converted more than $1,000 in gift cards back in December 2015. The cards were the property of the department.

The Attorney General’s office will handle the prosecution of the case.