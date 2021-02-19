MDOT encourages drivers to avoid overnight travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges drivers to avoid travel overnight as roadways are expected to refreeze throughout much of north and central Mississippi.

At least one travel lane is clear in each direction on major interstate and four-lane routes statewide. Crews continue to fight ice and snow on lower volume four-lane and two-lane routes.

Drivers are encouraged to limit travel if possible. People who must travel are advised to drive carefully and be prepared for unexpected delays by carrying an emergency supply kit of food, water, flash lights and blankets.

MDOT also offers these safe driving tips:

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

Slow down; should winter weather conditions become present, black ice can form.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

As temperatures rise and more vehicles get on the highway this weekend, be aware of ice falling from underneath and the top of vehicles. If your vehicle has ice on top, efforts should be made to remove it before traveling. Falling ice can become airborne and damage other vehicles.

For more information and tips on how to prepare for winter weather conditions, visit here.