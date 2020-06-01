MDOT encourages Mississippians to prepare for hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents, businesses and community organizations across south Mississippi to have a preparedness plan in place before a storm threatens the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“When preparing for a hurricane, the first step is to have a plan of action. The time to get your plan in place is now, not when a storm threatens,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “MDOT offers different resources to help you get started, and we urge all Mississippians to take advantage of them.”

The 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide is available as a free copy at GoMDOT.com/maps. The evacuation guide features information to assist in developing a preparedness plan such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols.

If a hurricane forces an evacuation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it’s important for residents to have a plan already in place. Evacuation routes will likely see a sudden increase in traffic volume. Motorists will want to be on the road with enough time to get to their destination safely.

“An above average hurricane season is predicted for this year, and people may be forced to evacuate,” said King. “The tools are there to keep your family safe, but it is your job to utilize them.”

For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.