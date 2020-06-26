MDOT encourages safe driving during Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is advising motorists to drive carefully and celebrate responsibly on July 4.

Mississippi law enforcement will be on duty to put an end to drunk driving through increased sobriety checkpoints, roving and saturation patrols and other enforcement efforts.

“July Fourth is the time to display not only patriotism, but also safety and responsibility,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “Show your love for this country by keeping it safe and never letting anyone, including yourself, drive impaired.”

In Mississippi, the Highway Patrol reported issuing 3,300 citations with 43 DUI arrests during the 2019 Fourth of July enforcement period.

To enjoy a safe and responsible holiday, MDOT suggests the following:

Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

If you are impaired, call a taxi, sober friend or family member or use public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, do not hesitate to call local law enforcement.

If you see someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to arrive home safely.

