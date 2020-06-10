MDOT expansion project moving along smoothly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — While some industries have had to put their work on hold during the pandemic, MDOT never sleeps.

It has a lot of works in progress, one of the biggest ones being the expansion of I-55 North where it meets 220.

Michael Flood with MDOT said that project is getting enar the end, and should relieve congestion.

“Everybody will be able to enjoy the extra room on 55 North!” Flood said.

Flood said when it comes to road construction, there are always obstacles, but the biggest culprit is weather.

“All the rain we’ve had those for two closures on 220 to 55,” Flood explained. “We’re supposed to do something Tuesday, Wednesday and then they’re delayed to Wednesday and Thursday now they’re delayed Thursday and Friday so it’s all because of rain that came in overnight or in the morning.”

Flood said that pandemic hasn’t necessarily allowed MDOT to move faster, but it has made it a bit easier on the construction workers.

“Around mid March or so and certainly through April and a lot of May,” Flood said. “We had lower traffic counts that allowed us to get out and do a lot of maintenance work that we need to do “

Flood added that as always, MDOT appreciates drivers working around any inconvenience.