MDOT expects to finish I-20 Eastbound bridge ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some interesting announcements today from the Mississippi Department of Transportation engineers about construction on the Interstate 20 Eastbound lanes of the Lynch Creek bridge finishing early.

This means commuters and state traffic could get back to their normal route avoiding Highway 80.

Things looked up in the air at first with rain coming through Sunday and Monday but once crews began removing the concrete it was much easier than anticipated.

Covered in cracks, out of date foundation and the surface is worn down, MDOT was forced to close I-20 east between Ellis Avenue and Gallatin Street to renovate the bridge over Lynch Creek.

“Even considering all the rain that we’ve had the project is still ahead of schedule,” Public Informations Officer with MDOT. “And you know we finished pouring the deck completely today. They finished up at about 11:45 A.M.”

Despite looking bad on the surface engineers found the old concrete layer to be in better shape than expected making it easy to power wash away.

“We were somewhere in the range of 15,000-18,000 psi to cut the concrete,” Engineer Brian Ratliff told us. “And got the heavy-duty vacuum cleaner to vacuum up all the debris that was broken up from the concrete.”

“It was a lot softer so it came off a lot quicker and easier than anticipated,” Flood said. “Which is part of the reason why we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

Though construction schedule is never set in stone engineers believe if their work pace stays at this rate they could reopen I-20 east earlier than expected.

“We’re going to try to push to get this thing open sometime tomorrow,” Ratliff said. “Does that mean it’s going to be open before rush hour tomorrow morning? No. But we definitely anticipate opening back up early, we had until Thursday at 6:00 A.M. and we anticipate we’ll have the thing open up tomorrow.”

Engineer Ratliff tells us at one time there have been as many as 100 men and women working this project split up into 12-hour shifts.

MDOT wants the public to know just because the eastbound lane closures have gone smoothly and quickly it doesn’t mean the westbound construction will be the same way. Those closures begin this Friday at 7:00 P.M.