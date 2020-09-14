MDOT first responders prepare for Hurricane Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) first responders are working to prepare the roadways as Hurricane Sally approaches the Mississippi Gulf Coast. According to MDOT, first responders are checking equipment, gassing up their vehicles, and have removed signal controllers from low-lying areas and draw bridge arms to prepare the bridge for the shutdown.

“The men and women of MDOT stand ready for any impacts from Hurricane Sally or any other tropical systems that threaten Mississippi. Sally is predicted to impact south Mississippi, and our first responders are prepared,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “MDOT has a plan in place and so should you. Get your evacuation plan together now and know where you will go if you should need to evacuate.”

Forecasts show Sally causing a storm surge up to 8 feet over normal high tide and bringing up to 15 inches of rain. Roads may become unpassable due to flooding. If you encounter a flooded road, remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Click here, to download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and a full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, and for more hurricane safety tips.

