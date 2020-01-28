MDOT gives update on Highway 49, Richland construction

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Highway 49 in Richland has been dotted with orange cones for about three years now while the Mississippi Department of Transportation gives it a facelift.

Michael Flood with MDOT said the improvements will make traveling north and south easier for everybody.

“We’re gonna add one lane in each direction,” Flood said. “There’s gonna be a total of three lanes in each direction for about seven and a half miles from Florence to Richland.”

There are four phases in the Highway 49 infrastructure project. Right now, MDOT is at the end of phase two.

“Phase two primarily deals with a lot of drainage, bridge and road work,” Flood explained. “Phase three primarily deals with resurfacing the road itself–putting down fresh pavement, that kind of thing and phase four is all the finishing touches like striping.”

Flood says MDOT is appreciative of the community’s patience, as this has been a long term project.

“It’s an extended project, it’s one of the longer projects I’ve seen at MDOT in my time here, but we’re making our way through,” Flood assured.

Right now, there is no end date in sight.