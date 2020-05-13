MDOT hosts safety message contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is hosting a safety message contest. The winner’s message could be displayed on one of MDOT’s message boards.
If you would like to enter, remember the following guidelines:
- The message must relate to traffic safety.
- Signs accommodate three lines and 21 characters, including spaces, per line.
- Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
- No emoji.
The contest runs through June 11. You can enter the contest on MDOT’s contest site.