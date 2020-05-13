MDOT hosts safety message contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is hosting a safety message contest. The winner’s message could be displayed on one of MDOT’s message boards.

If you would like to enter, remember the following guidelines:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs accommodate three lines and 21 characters, including spaces, per line.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emoji.

The contest runs through June 11. You can enter the contest on MDOT’s contest site.